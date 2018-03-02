11-year-old boy killed when tree crashes into house during storm

PUTNAM COUNTY, N.Y. — An 11-year-old boy was tragically killed when a falling tree crashed into his house in Putnam County during a powerful storm that slammed the area Friday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Authorities responded to 33 Dunderberg Road, in the Town of Putnam Valley, around 12:15 p.m. to the report of someone trapped under a downed tree.

A large tree had fallen and crashed into the home trapping the young boy underneath. Deputy Charlie Johnson attempted to rescue the boy but was unable to reach him.

Deputy Anthony Tolve and members from the Putnam Valley Fire Department also arrived on the scene and attempted to rescue the boy who had been home with his mother.

The young boy was pronounced dead on the scene at approximately 12:50 p.m.

His mother was transported to a nearby hospital.