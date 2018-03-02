5-alarm fire tears though New Jersey apartment building

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — High winds forced a fast-moving 5-alarm fire through an apartment building in North Bergen on Friday, North Hudson Regional firefighters said.

The blaze broke out on the second floor in the back of an apartment building on 26th Street near Kennedy Boulevard. The high winds fueled the fire and created heavy smoke, according to fire officials. Firefighters advanced toward the building but could not get inside, so they attacked it from the ground while some firefighters crawled onto the roof of an attached apartment building.

“It was like a fireplace. It just ripped through the whole building. But we just kept fighting,” the North Hudson Regional fire chief said.

All residents of the building were safely evacuated and there were no serious injuries, officials told PIX11.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.