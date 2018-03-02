Shooter sought after 2 people are killed at university residence hall in Michigan: officials

<script type='text/javascript' src='http://i.cdn.turner.com/cnn/van/resources/scripts/van-widgets.js'></script><div data-cnnvansinglewidget data-affiliate='wpix' data-videoid='us/2018/03/02/central-michigan-university-shots-fired.cnn' data-size='320' data-autostart=''></div>

MT. PLEASANT, MI — Authorities are investigating an active situation on Central Michigan University’s campus after official say two people were shot and killed.

Students on campus reported they received automated messages from the university just after 9 a.m. warning of shots fired near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The student dormitory is located on W. Broomfield Street.

A source told TV5 two people have been shot. Both victims died from their wounds, according to the Morning Sun.

Campus officials say neither of the victims were students.

The City of Mt. Pleasant tweets the suspected gunman sought is James Eric Davis Jr. He is described as being about 19 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.

Davis is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus.

“The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity,” Mt. Pleasant Public Safety said on Facebook.

We’re told Friday is the final day before Spring Break for students.

Police are asking students to stay clear of the area.

Michigan State Police have choppers, canine crews, and Emergency Support Team resources on the scene.

Sacred Heart Academy is confirmed on lockdown.

