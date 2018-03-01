Woman assaulted inside Manhattan subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a woman’s alleged attacker after she was assaulted in a Manhattan subway station last month.

It happened on Feb. 22 shortly after 10:30 p.m. A 67-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by another woman while they were inside the 14th Street F train station, police said.

While the victim was on the ground, she was repeatedly punched, suffering a fractured elbow and bruising above her left eye, police said.

The alleged attacker fled on foot to an unknown location.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

