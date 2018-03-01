When a tree falls in the forest — Howard is there

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joseph Cama was a frustrated Staten Island homeowner.

His house is next to some woodlands owned by the city DEP. Back in May 2017, a tree fell and damaged his fence and the DEP’s. Fortunately, a home surveillance camera caught the incident.

Joseph wanted to be reimbursed for having to fix his fence and wanted the tree remnants disposed of. He thought they were an eyesore.

He went to the Parks Department. They told him they didn’t own the land. So, he went to his community board and they told Joseph that it was the DEP’s property. Joseph wanted the fences fixed and the tree debris cleaned up. So, he contacted the DEP.

“It took the DEP two weeks to finally come and cut the tree and remove it from my yard," Joseph said. “They were supposed to come back and fix the fence.”

The DEP cut the tree into pieces but left them there and didn’t fix the fence. A DEP spokesman says Joseph was told he had to submit his claim for damages to his fence to the NYC Comptroller’s office.

But Joseph considers the tree pieces an eyesore and when months went by and nothing was done about the damaged DEP fence he contacted us.

We contacted the DEP. We, too, were told Joseph would have to submit his claim to the New York City Comptroller and we made sure Joseph knew this.

But things got a little weird. The DEP spokesman, Doug Auer, questioned whether we’d really been to the scene. He also sent us a photo showing the tree stump and no debris from the rest of the tree.

So, we sent back a still from the video we shot there. It shows the stump and the chopped pieces off to one side. They were left out of the photo the DEP sent us.

Eventually, Auer said that the tree limbs were “lined up and situated on DEP owned land.” He noted the stump wasn’t ground down because the machinery would disturb vegetation and wildlife. He also wrote in part:

“...all of this decomposing wood is serving an important purpose by recycling trapped nutrients back into the soil, as well as providing food and habitat for both plant and animal life, thereby improving biodiversity...and is an essential component of forestry management.”

Given Auer’s unusual response to us (and some online photos that show an interesting side to a guy who is on the taxpayers’ dime), we had to check his response for ourselves.

So, we spoke with a professor at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. And Professor René Germain told us the statement was right on the money. He agrees that the tree pieces should stay in the woodland.

It appears Joseph will have to put up with what he considers an eyesore. In the meantime, Joseph had his fence repaired for about $550.

We’ll see what the comptroller’s office does with the bill. And the DEP says it will repair its own fence within a month.