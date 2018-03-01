Tuba stolen from New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the world’s most famous instruments has gone missing.

The iconic tuba used by Preservation Hall Jazz Band was stolen out of a car Saturday night. The New Orleans based group posted a plea on social media, saying the brass instrument was purchased shortly after Hurricane Katrina to replace a tuba lost in the storm.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been performing for over 50 years both in New Orleans and around the globe. The large tuba is one of the group’s signature instruments, and had the band’s name and New Orleans spelled out in black and white tape.

The band is offering a reward for its return with no questions asked. The group’s creative director wrote, “I have faith and confidence in the universe the horn will resurface and find its way back home.”