Threat forces closure of Township of Franklin schools Thursday: District officials

NEW JERSEY — A “potentially threatening email” prompted the closure of Township of Franklin Public Schools Thursday, the district posted on its website.

The Franklin Township Police Department is investigating the origin and credibility of the “potentially threatening email,” which was received by a staff member, the district website states.

“All students and staff are safe. We are encouraging parents to speak with their children regarding this incident and provide the district or the Franklin Township Police Department with additional any information,” according to the website.

The Janvier School, Main Road School and Reutter School are all closed as a result of the email.