Suffolk County community honors patrol officer who retires after 38 years of service

SAYVILLE, L.I. — After dedicating 25 years as a foot patrol officer, a man is being honored by his Long Island community as he retires this week.

The Sayville community gathered Wednesday in Sayville Plaza to say goodbye to Police Officer Joel Reines after years of service.

Reines, who has been a member of the Suffolk County Police Department for 38 years, spent a quarter of a century on foot patrol in Sayville, handling quality of life issues and making the community a safer place.

Reines, who is beloved by the community, has been called the "Everywhere Cop" because he is seen everywhere, everyday while on duty.

About 100 community members, including business owners, school officials, and elected officials as well as 75 officers attended the celebration to celebrate Reines' retirement and honor him for all his work.