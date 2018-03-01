Students create life-changing tech for people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – They’re so-called tinkerers and innovators with a future in technology and they’re working with a segment of the population that is often among the forgotten.

Together, they’re producing change and creating some unlikely friendships.

Design League is a group of New York City high school students who are working to invent new technologies to make the world a better place.

As part of Design League, students collaborate with members of the ADAPT Community Network. They brainstorm together to come up with new technology that will improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Students have built prototypes like wheelchair attachments so people with limited mobility can access items that most people keep in their wallets, or a neck pillow that helped a woman who loved to draw but was paralyzed from the neck down.

One member said the program is so wonderful because it teaches young people to have fewer misgivings about “approaching people of different abilities and just different kinds of people and helping them.”