Public Housing Crisis: PIX11 News hosts town hall Friday in Harlem

With a coastal storm to come, another storm is brewing. This one is a movement gaining strength inside New York City public housing buildings across our city.

Families want action now and want their voices to be heard.

PIX11 News is hosting a town hall Friday, March 2, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Harlem, at 171 West 140 street.

“I’m so very happy PIX11 is doing this," Bronx resident Roxy Reid said. " I’ll be there."

PIX11's Monica Morales is hoping to give New Yorkers a chance to talk directly to City Council members, senators, celebrities and tenant association presidents.

“This is going to be a vital meeting. There are so many people who are shut out. They have no voice,” Harlem resident Carolyn Paul said.

PIX11 invited the NYCHA, the Mayor, and the Governor to come.

For more information, head to the Facebook event page.