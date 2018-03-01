Parents and students save schools from closure in Far Rockaway and Upper Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The chant was "Save Our Schools" and it worked.

More than one hundred parents and students lined up to speak up about school closures in New York City at a meeting of the governing board for the New York City Department of Education..

The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in Lower Manhattan.

New York City Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) voted around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning on the package of school realignment.

The closure of P.S./M.S. 42 and M.S. 53 in Far Rockaway was not approved. That measure was voted down by a vote of six to six with one abstention.

The closure of High School for Health Careers and Sciences in Upper Manhattan was postponed. These locations could come up at another monthly PEP Meeting.

More than a dozen other schools were approved for closure or consolidation.

Parents and students say they will continue fighting for their school.

The panel is made up of 13 members appointed by the mayor and borough president. They meet monthly to vote on policy and closures, consolidations and mergers.

"The decision to close a school is always made in the best interests of students and after a careful review of several factors, including graduation rates, test scores, attendance, enrollment, classroom instruction, leadership and a school's overall trajectory," says NYC DOE Spokesperson Michael Aciman.

When proposals are approved, the DOE says it works with each family to place students at a higher-performing school.