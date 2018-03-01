NJ Transit investigating doors flying open on moving trains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Jersey Transit says there have been 11 cases during which a train door opened when it was not supposed to in a little over a one-month period, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 7. The transit agency said in most cases, the train was not moving, but commuters have posted some scary videos where that was not the case.

"All the sudden the door just pops open. Full speed. No alarm, no conductors. Nothing,” Jeremy Barretto, a commuter who posted a video of one of the incidents, said.

He said he wanted to record and report what happened because no crew on board the train seemed to notice or respond.

“NJ Transit did tweet back at me,” he said. “Radio silence after that."

Another commuter posted a video of a man standing just inches from the edge when another door popped open on a speeding NJ Transit train.

"You’d think after the first or second event they’d fix it. It seems like they haven’t done anything,” Barretto said.

NJ Transit officials said they did investigate every instance of this happening. But they also pointed to the extreme cold, snow and ice we had earlier in the year — which they said can mess with the electrical components inside the train doors.

“On the rare occasion this should occur while the train is in motion, crew members will immediately stop the train and report the matter,” a spokeswoman said. "The train will be safely moved to the next station and cancelled; the door(s) will be manually locked out and protected by a crew member; or, customers will be moved to another car.”