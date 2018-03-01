Neighbors worried about home for former female inmates in the Bronx hold town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A town hall meeting will be held in the Bronx Thursday night to discuss Hope House, a new home for formerly incarcerated women in Castle Hill.

“When you have something like this that's basically put into your living room, it is a problem” Louis, a homeowner in Castle Hill, said.

Residents have concerns and questions about whether or not Hope House is regulated by any state or city agencies.

Several elected leaders will attend the town hall meeting, including State Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda.

The founders of Hope House say they will not participate in the town hall meeting because they were only notified two days ago.

“We were not given enough notice. I have to work as does every other woman in Hope House. So we can’t come, that's the bottom line,” Hope House co-founder Topeka Sam said.