‘Bullet dodged’: Miami superintendent turns down job to lead NYC schools

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Thursday he is breaking an agreement with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to be the city’s next schools chancellor.

The announcement was made at a Miami school board meeting the day after de Blasio tweeted that Carvalho had accepted the job.

“I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement and pact I have with the children of Miami,” Carvalho said, met with cheers from those in attendance.

I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered across the five boroughs. https://t.co/lfwEqVi4kB — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2018

Carvalho confirmed he is declining the job after a lengthy, and well-attended school board meeting with multiple breaks and speeches in which he indicated his intention to stay in Miami.

At one point, de Blasio’s press secretary Eric Phillips tweeted: “Give us a minute, folks. We’re also sorting through the weirdness.”

After Carvalho confirmed his decision, Phillips waisted no time assuring NYC it was a “bullet dodged.”

Carvalho backed out. He won't be coming to NYC. There is…never a dull moment in our great city. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

He was a Yes for a week+, until he was a No 15 minutes ago. Bullet dodged. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

Who would ever hire this guy again? Who would ever vote for him? — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

Carvalho has led Miami-Dade’s school system, the nation’s fourth largest, since 2008. The New York City Department of Education is the country’s largest system.

The Miami-Dade schools website says the district has become one of the nation’s highest-performing urban school systems, receiving systemwide accreditation from AdvancEd in 2014.

Carvalho was selected as Florida’s 2014 Superintendent of the Year, as well as the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year.