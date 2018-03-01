Metropolitan Museum starts mandatory fee for non-New Yorkers

NEW YORK — New York’s Metropolitan Museum is now charging a mandatory $25 entrance fee to most adult visitors who don’t live in New York state.

The new policy, announced in January, took effect on Thursday.

Entrance will remain free for children under 12 and pay-what-you-wish for students in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Students living outside the tri-state area will be charged $12 and seniors $17.

People from all over the world had been able to come to the museum for nearly nothing since its founding in 1870. But the number of people willing to pay a suggested donation of $25 dropped off substantially in recent years.

The New York Times says that initially, New York residents who show up without proper identification will be asked to bring it next time.

The Met is one of the largest art museums in the world and a top New York City tourist attraction.

Though some travelers may be put off by the new admission fee, the rule change will bring the Met more in line with its local competitors.

A $25 admission fee for adults is already mandatory at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Guggenheim Museum.