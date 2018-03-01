Man sought in series of Brooklyn bank robberies

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for the man who has gotten away with more than $2,000 in a series of bank robberies in Brooklyn.

Nine reported robberies occurred within the last two months, with the first robbery reported on Jan. 2 and the latest incident reported on Wednesday.

In all instances, the suspected robber would enter a bank and approach the bank teller, passing them a note demanding money, police said.

According to authorities, bank tellers complied during seven of the robberies, giving the man money — he fled with $1,110 during a Feb. 14 robbery and $1,000 from Wednesday’s incident.

