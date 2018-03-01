Man killed in Bronx hit-and-run, driver sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx early Thursday.

It occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the Highbridge area along Sedgwick Avenue and Undercliff Avenue.

Troy Williams, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities arrived and found him lying on the roadway with severe trauma throughout his body, police said.

Further investigation revealed Williams was exiting his parked car when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling north on Sedgwick Avenue.

The car did not remain at the scene, and police continue to search for the driver.

