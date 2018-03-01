Powerful coastal storm to deliver heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding to tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A coastal storm will batter the New York-area Friday, bringing potentially damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

After several days of highs above 50 degrees, the tri-state area will see a major change Thursday into Friday, with highs dropping some 15 degrees, and clouds rolling in.

Thursday's high is expected to reach 58 in the city. That will drop to 44 degrees Friday.

The following warnings and watches will be in effect during the storm:

A high wind watch is in effect for much of the tri-state Friday afternoon through evening

A coastal flood watch is in effect for the New Jersey Shore and south shore of Long Island Friday night through Saturday night

A coastal flood warning is in effect for the southern bays of Long Island, Jamaica Bay and the Atlantic Ocean beachfront Friday night through Saturday night

A flood watch is in effect for much of the tri-state area Friday morning through late Friday night

A winter storm watch is in effect for western Passaic and Orange from Friday morning through Friday night, warning of 4 to 8 inches of snow

A large area of low pressure will approach the region from Tennessee Valley and then redevelop late Friday morning off the Long Island coast. Rain will overspread the area early this evening and become heavy at times overnight into Friday. The rain will continue on Friday heavy at times with local flooding possible as 2 to 3 inches of rain over the area.

Winds will increase from the east on driving the tides onshore later in the afternoon. This combined with an astronomical high tide from a full moon — occurring Thursday around 7:51 p.m. — will cause a storm surge of 2 to 3 feet throughout the day. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible during times of high tide on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Strong gusty winds are possible later on Friday as the storm strengthens just offshore from Long Island. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph are possible, which may lead to downed trees and power lines. The winds will begin to diminish late Friday night into Saturday morning as the storm slowly drifts to the southeast.

As Saturday clears, the high should reach 49 degrees. Sunday will be the clearest day, with a high of 48 degrees.

Colder air will work its way in on the back side of the system on Friday changing some of the precipitation over to snow mainly north and west of the city. Areas above 500 feet will see the possibility of accumulating snow. A winter storm watch is in effect for Sussex and Passaic counties in New Jersey and New York's Orange and Putman counties.

The storm will begin to wind down Saturday morning and gradually drift away from the region throughout the day. Winds will taper off during the day Saturday and coastal flooding will gradually end by Saturday night.