Another ‘bomb cyclone’ — with a huge flood risk — is aiming for the Northeast

New England is gearing up for its most significant storm since early January’s “bomb cyclone,” with heavy rain, roaring winds and excessive coastal flooding expected Friday and Saturday from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

This Nor’easter, like the one in January, could reach bombogenesis — or become a “bomb cyclone” — by dropping at least 24-millibars of atmospheric pressure in 24 hours. Some forecast models predict a sudden pressure plummet Friday evening off the Atlantic coast.

Even if this storm doesn’t “bomb out,” the coastal low will pack an incredible punch, with places from eastern Long Island in New York to Boston likely to get hit hardest.

With the moon full, the tide is now at its highest point of the month. On top of that, the storm’s surge could drive 2 to 3 feet of water into coastal neighborhoods. Along the shore, wave heights will be 4 to 8 feet, breaking along the shoreline and exacerbating flooding.

Because this system will be a slow-mover, its wind, rain and flood impacts could be felt for days. Areas along eastern Long Island and eastern Massachusetts could get 4 to 5 inches of rain from Thursday evening through Saturday. The rest of the region could see 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Any snow that falls in that zone would be heavy and wet, likely to bring down trees and power lines and cause power outages.

Inland New England is more likely to get snow, with a foot possible in upstate New York.