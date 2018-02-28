UWS mom says mold in apartment is making her 5-year-old daughter sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Latrice Rawlins says her Upper West Side townhouse on 91st Street looks good from the outside, but on the inside it’s a nightmare.

“It’s really horrible. I have been fighting for a year for repairs,” Rawlins said.

From ceiling to floor in her living room, there’s chipping paint and even mold in her kitchen.

“My daughter is sick. She wakes up feeling ill," Rawlins said. "You know it’s because of all of these problems."

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff will visit the apartment later today to check for heat when the resident is home from work. All other repairs have already been scheduled based on when the resident has told us she would be available."

