MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the neck in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

He was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck in front of an apartment building on Undercliff Avenue, officials said. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Police took a man into custody. No identifying information was immediately available.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.