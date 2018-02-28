Teen chef opens NYC restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Before noon, a 19-year-old teen chef sensation had paid bills and planned a 13-course meal for Wednesday night, all while supervising the staff at his new restaurant.

Flynn McGarry, the head chef and owner of Gem on the Lower East Side, works with a young staff. Gem's opening night was Tuesday. They're serving up a $155-a-head prix fixe menu.

"I think that we put out 600 plates of food," McGarry said.

He's been written up in the New York Times and Forbes, but doesn't even have time to read the reviews. McGarry has been busy with food since he started experimenting in the kitchen at age 10. He was hosting supper clubs out of his mom's house by the time he was 12. His college was work at some of the best restaurants in the city, but now he's putting his own spin on things.

"We're doing something that, I think, is a little abnormal, especially in the current restaurant scene," he said.