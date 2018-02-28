Teen assaulted, robbed of phone in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A teen was assaulted and robbed while she was walking down a Brooklyn street Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was walking along Batchelder Avenue and Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. when a man approached her and grabbed her and threw her to the ground, police said.

He took her iPhone 6S before running away.

The suspected robber is described as a male about 16 to 20 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

