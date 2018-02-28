Parents and students address NYC Schools panel before vote on building closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They arrived by bus to speak up about their schools.

The future of 25 schools is in question at the monthly meeting of the NYC Department of Education Panel for Education Policy.

The board, made up of 13 members appointed by the mayor and borough president, is part of the governance structure of the DOE. They vote on policy and make decisions about school closures and consolidations.

More than 100 public speakers signed up to comment on the proposal to be voted on this month. A decision from the panel had not been made as of late Wednesday evening.