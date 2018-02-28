Parents and students address NYC Schools panel before vote on building closures

They arrived by bus to speak up about their schools.
The future of 25 schools is in question at the monthly meeting of the NYC Department of Education Panel for Education Policy.
The board, made up of 13 members appointed by the mayor and borough president, is part of the governance structure of the DOE. They vote on policy and make decisions about school closures and consolidations.
More than 100 public speakers signed up to comment on the proposal to be voted on this month. A decision from the panel had not been made as of late Wednesday evening.
"The decision to close a school is always made in the best interests of students and after a careful review of several factors, including graduations rates, test scores, attendance, enrollment, classroom instruction, leadership and a school's overall trajectory," says NYC DOE Spokesperson Michael Aciman.
"If these proposals are approved, we will work individually with each family to ensure all students have a seat at a higher-performing school next year," he added.