Long Island police sergeant helps deliver baby in minivan off LIE

DIX HILLS, Long Island — A Suffolk County police sergeant helped deliver a baby on the Long Island Expressway during the evening rush on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call about 5:35 p.m. from a man saying his wife was in active labor while they were on their way to the hospital.

Edward Livote, 30, was driving his car westbound on the LIE when he pulled over on the HOV lane near exit 51; the couple was on their way to NYU Winthrop Hospital.

According to authorities, a dispatcher helped Livote and his wife, Janine Presley-Livote, 30, deliver the baby in the minivan.

Then, Sgt. Pete Scheuerer arrived and placed the newborn down on her mother’s stomach and cleared the baby’s airway by removing mucus with his finger, authorities said. He tied off the umbilical cord with string from a first aid mask.

The baby girl, Charlotte, and her mother were transported to the hospital in stable condition.