NFL stars aim to raise awareness with launch of campaign to tackle Sickle Cell disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The McCourty twins are making major moves in and off the football field.

Devin and Jason partnered with Embrace Kids Foundation to launch their Tackle Sickle Cell Campaign. The campaign has expanded from New Jersey into the two cities where the McCourty Twins play for their respective NFL teams, Boston and Nashville.

Devin plays safety for the New England Patriots and Jason plays cornerback for the Cleveland Browns.

During World Sickle Cell Day, the twins spent time spreading the word about the disease to raise awareness.

"We always wanted to give back to our community," Jason said.

Sickle Cell is a genetic blood disorder that affects the red blood cells causing pain.

The McCourty twins' Aunt Winnie suffers from SCD and inspired them to take action.

For more on their efforts go to www.TackleSickleCell.org.