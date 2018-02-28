Miami schools superintendant offered job as head of NYC Education Department

New York City has concluded its search for a new Education Department chancellor.

Mayor Bill de Blasio picked Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, for the job. He’d replace Carmen Farina, who announced her retirement in December.

“Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success,” de Blasio said. “I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future. I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City in the days ahead, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered for students and their families across the five boroughs.”

Carvalho, who’s led Miami-Dade’s school system — the nation’s fourth largest — since 2008, has not yet accepted the job, the Miami Herald reported, but the local school board in Miami is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss possible replacements if Carvalho does take the position.

The New York City Department of Education is the country’s largest system.

Officials from Miami wished Carvalho well in New York.

“Say it ain’t so @MiamiSup! #SoFla will miss your leadership but can’t wait to see the miracles you will perform in #NYC,” U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen tweeted. “Godspeed and good luck, mi amigo!”