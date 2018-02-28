Man wrongfully arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, six people sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the group involved in a shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, but has been released after police determined he was not involved in the incident.

The child was on Flatlands Avenue near East 83rd Street when she was shot around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The girl was in a van stopped at a red light with several other children when shots were fired by a group of men fighting near a Popeyes, according to officials.

The 8-year-old was sitting behind the driver's seat when she was shot in the back of the head by one of the stray bullets, police said.

She was conscious, alert and talking when she was rushed to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police released the images of six males connected to the shooting.

40.636969 -73.911128