Suspect in shooting death of 10-year-old Asbury Park boy will be returned to NJ

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — A man charged in a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded will soon be returned to New Jersey.

Authorities say 18-year-old Karon Council, of Neptune Township, waived extradition during a hearing Tuesday in Florida. He had been arrested there Sunday night.

Council is charged with murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Feb. 21 shooting at an Asbury Park home. Authorities say Council had been involved in an altercation with a man who lived at the home and, when he couldn’t find him there, he opened fire.

Yovanni Banos-Merino died shortly after the shooting. His 38-year-old mother, Lilia Merino, was treated at a hospital for her wounds.

A 16-year-old Neptune Township boy, believed to be Council’s accomplice, also faces charges in the shooting.