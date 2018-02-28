Man, 75, killed in Edison, NJ house fire; brother, blind sister saved

EDISON, N.J. — Authorities say a fast-moving house fire claimed the life of a man, but his brother and blind sister were rescued by the victim’s adult son.

The Edison home on Livingston Avenue was destroyed by the fire that broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

It apparently started in the basement where the two older men lived, but a cause hasn’t been determined.

The deceased victim was identified as a 75-year-old man.

His 53-year-old son, who was temporarily staying in the home, was able to get the victim’s 70-year-old brother and 60-year-old sister to safety. But he couldn’t return to the home to save his father because the fire grew too intense.

The 70-year-old man was treated at a hospital for burns. The woman and the deceased victim’s son were treated for smoke inhalation.