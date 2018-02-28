Long Island man arrested for dismembering woman in Japan: police

TOKYO — Japanese police have confirmed the arrest of an American on suspicion of dismembering and abandoning the body of a woman in western Japan.

Hyogo prefectural police said Thursday that Bayraktar Yevgeniy Vasilievich was arrested on Feb. 22 on suspicion of confining the woman who had been missing since six days earlier.

Police said they added allegations of dismembering and abandoning the body on Wednesday.

Police would not release the suspect’s hometown, saying they are still verifying it. Japanese media reports say he is from Long Island, New York.

Police said they found the head of the woman, a 27-year-old office worker from Sanda City, in the suspect’s lodging in Osaka last week. They found other body parts in three locations in the mountains of Osaka and Kyoto.