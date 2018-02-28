Georgia officers respond to shots fired at high school; teacher detained: Police

DALTON, Ga. — Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.

Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger.

Dalton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

A threatening note found at Dalton High School last Wednesday prompted an investigation, officials told CNN at the time. It is not clear if anything was found.

This most recent threat comes two weeks after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day. Numerous threats have been made to school nationwide since.