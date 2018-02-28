Family sues city after NYPD foils rescue of Queens woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A family is filing a lawsuit against the city after they said police officers’ efforts to save 91-year-old woman was a deadly mistake.

Ethel Davis died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the Queens apartment.

Attorney Peter Thomas represents the Davis family in a lawsuit against the city and told PIX11 the officers took the woman out of her fireproof apartment during the massive fire in the Dayton Beach Park Coops back in January.

The officers then left her in a hallway, reports said, where she inhaled so much smoke lying on the floor.

“I’m sure it’s well intentioned, but in practice, it was just the wrong thing to do,” Thomas said.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 13-story building along Shore Front Parkway. The Davis family, who lives on the 12th floor should not have had to leave, Thomas said.

“Had the fire doors been closed, the smoke coud have been minimal,” he said, but the fire doors were not closed.

Officers were seen quickly trying to get people out, but the smoke was moving too fast.

A spokesman for the NYPD responded to reports, “NYPD police officers were the first to respond to this fire incident and took immediate action to alert residents and assist in the evacuation of the premises. The police actions were based on an assessment of the conditions as the first responders to this emergency.”

The efforts by the officers were a direct violation of FDNY protocol — which instructs people to shelter in place when a blaze breaks out in a fireproof building. And at no time did the FDNY call for an evacuation.

Back at the building, neighbors are still grieving over the loss and believe what happened to Davis could have happened to anyone here.