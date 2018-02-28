Brooklyn woman allegedly attempted to murder look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

QUEENS — Remnants of a cheesecake laced with poison led police to an arrest.

Viktoria Nasyrova, a 42-year-old Brooklyn woman, allegedly brought a cheesecake with a Russian drug baked into it to a Queens woman’s home, prosecutors said. The 35-year-old victim dug in, but then began to feel sick and laid down. Her last memory is of seeing Nasyrova sitting beside her. The victim was found the next day dressed in lingerie with pills scattered around her body.

“This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman, whose only fault was that she shared similar features with the defendant,” District Attorney Richard Brown said. Offering a gift of a cheesecake, the defendant is alleged to have laced the dessert with a Russian drug and presented it to the unsuspecting victim.”

When the victim returned home from the hospital, she found her identification, cash and jewelry missing.

It is not clear why Nasyrova allegedly poisoned the woman. Investigators noted that she and the victim and the defendant resembled one another – both have dark hair, the same skin complexion and speak Russian.

Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.