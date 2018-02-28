3 firefighters suffer minor injuries in Long Island house fire

HICKSVILLE, Long Island — Multiple firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a Long Island home early Wednesday.

Fire officials received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a house fire at 113 King St. in Hicksville.

When they arrived, officials found the house fully engulfed in flames.

A 61-year-old man, who is a resident at the house, escaped the blaze without injury.

Three members of the Hicksville Fire Department were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross was on scene to assist the resident.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire was non-suspicious.