3 firefighters suffer minor injuries in Long Island house fire

HICKSVILLE, Long Island — Multiple firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a Long Island home early Wednesday.
Fire officials received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a house fire at 113 King St. in Hicksville.
When they arrived, officials found the house fully engulfed in flames.
A 61-year-old man, who is a resident at the house, escaped the blaze without injury.
Three members of the Hicksville Fire Department were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross was on scene to assist the resident.
Authorities determined the cause of the fire was non-suspicious.
40.784491 -73.506011