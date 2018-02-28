22-year-old repeatedly stabbed in Queens; no arrests made in fatal attack

CORONA, Queens — A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Queens on Wednesday night, police officials said.

He was found just before 8 p.m. on 57th Avenue with multiple stab wounds, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

His name has not yet been released.

Police do not yet have a motive for the stabbing and no arrests have been made.

