2 dead in Brooklyn apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn apartment early Wednesday.

The blaze erupted shortly after 1:30 a.m. on the first floor deli and quickly spread through the four-story apartment building along Belmont Avenue in East New York.

About 133 firefighters responded to the scene, FDNY Chief John Esposito said.

According to Esposito, two people were found in serious condition on the third floor of the apartment building. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim suffered a minor injury and refused treatment and several people were rescued from the building.

There are concerns of damage caused to the floors of the building, and the Department of Buildings will make an evaluation regarding the building's stability and assess when residents can return, Esposito said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.