1 in custody in connection with exploding package that killed man in Queens

BROOKEVILLE, Queens — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the death of a 73-year-old man who was killed last summer when a package exploded in his hands, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News Wednesday.

FBI agents are on the scene at 152 E 43rd St. in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. No further details were immediately available.

The victim, George Wray, was severely burned on July 28 when he opened a package left on the porch of a home in Brookeville, Queens. He was the landlord of the residence.

Wray suffered burns over 80 percent of his body when he opened the canister package that police say had been on his porch for days. He died at a hospital days later.

Police say the name on the package — shaped like an oatmeal container — did not belong to anyone living there. The container was filled with black powder and exploded when Wray opened it.