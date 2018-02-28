1 dead, 2 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — One person is dead and two others were injured after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn apartment fire early Wednesday.
The blaze erupted shortly after 1:30 a.m. on the first floor deli of a four-story apartment building along Belmont Avenue in East New York.
According to police, one woman was pronounced dead. Another person is in serious condition from smoke inhalation.
A third victim refused treatment.
Several people were rescued from the scene, and the fire has been deemed not suspicious, police said.
40.673751 -73.872895