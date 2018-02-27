One dead, another seriously injured in Harlem collision involving box truck

HARLEM, Manhattan — One person was killed and another is in serious condition after a box truck and a car collided in Harlem Tuesday, officials said.

Police said a box truck and a Mercedes collided at West 129th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. The box truck had stopped to make deliveries and was rear ended by the Mercedes, cops said.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The passenger, a man believed to be in his 30s, appeared to die of cardiac arrest at the hospital, police said.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, is in serious condition.

The box truck driver was not in the truck at the time of the collision, according to police.