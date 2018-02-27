Tarrytown schools on lockout due to police activity

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Public schools in Tarrytown are on lockout Tuesday due to police activity nearby, the school district said.

Few details about the police activity were released. It happened at 177 White Plains Road, the location of the Sleepy Hollow Gardens apartment complex. The district’s superintendent said the lockout was a precautionary measure.

“The students will be accepted into the buildings, but no outside activities will occur until further notice,” the superintendent said in a statement posted on the district’s website.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.