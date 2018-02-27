Student in custody after reported social media threat to NJ’s Dumont High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUMONT, N.J. — A New Jersey high school student was taken into custody after a reported social media threat that prompted a lockdown and a SWAT team response.

Dumont police told The Record on Monday that a threat was made on social media by a 15-year-old Dumont High School sophomore and seen by another student.

Chief Michael Conner said a gun was found at the student's home. It wasn't clear whether the weapon belonged to the student.

The Bergen County SWAT team responded to the school along with police from Dumont and surrounding towns.

No weapons were found in the school, but the hourslong search frightened students, who said active-shooter drills could only do so much to prepare them.

“It was scary to think someone wanted to hurt us. It doesn’t prepare you for guns in your face but it prepares you for you know you need to be in your room and you need to be quiet,” a Dumont senior said.

Parents waiting outside the school also appeared visibly distraught.

"(I'm) just so happy to have my daughter back, so emotional," one mother said.

The Dumont Public Schools sent a message to parents saying the student was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted.