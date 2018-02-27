Showtime at the Apollo for stars of “Black Panther”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world famous marquee at The Apollo Theater always shines bright.

It hosted the hottest hashtag "Black Panther Apollo" on Tuesday night.

In collaboration with The Atlantic, the theater welcomed Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and her "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman.

They were interviewed by Ta-Nehisi Coates, national correspondent for The Atlantic and current writer for Marvel Studios’ "Black Panther " comics. His writing and depiction of the fictional African nation of Wakanda influenced the film.

More than sixteen-hundreds people attended the event, which sold out in a matter of minutes.

Hundreds of free tickets were distributed to Harlem organizations and the event was live-streamed by the Apollo, The Atlantic and AFROPUNK, the culture collective and presenter of global arts festivals, will participate as a marketing partner.

The event, announced Thursday evening, comes at a moment when Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER continues to land rapturous praise and smash box office records in its opening week. Boseman stars as T’Challa, the first black superhero in the Marvel franchise, and Nyong’o as the spy Nakia—performances which, like the film, are receiving universal acclaim.

The film has smashed box office records and it has been heralded for its diversity and inspiring conversations. The Apollo has a long history of facilitating community discussions in Harlem and the world on important socially and culturally relevant issues. The Atlantic addresses matters of race, justice and equality.