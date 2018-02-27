Secaucus schools to be patrolled by armed police officers

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Officials in a New Jersey town say they will assign armed police officers to patrol the district schools while providing firearms training to the district’s currently-unarmed security guards.

The Friday decision in Secaucus comes over a week after the Valentine’s Day shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead. The Jersey Journal reports the town will pay as much as $900 per day for each officer assigned to patrol the district’s five school buildings.

Mayor Michael Gonnelli says the district’s 15 unarmed security guards will undergo psychiatric evaluation and other tests in order to possess firearms inside schools. All of the guards are retired police officers.

School officials did not return a request for comment.

There are five public schools in Secaucus. Officers will be in place at the schools indefinitely.