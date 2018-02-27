Poughkeepsie schools closed Wednesday due to school shooting threat

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Poughkeepsie City School District will be closed Wednesday due to a school shooting threat, officials announced Tuesday night.

A message from the Superintendent was sent out to families and posted to their website. The closure was prompted by a social media post regarding the threat of a school shooting.

The threat, along with dozens of others in the week following the deadly shooting in Florida, are all being taken seriously. Both the police department and FBI are investigating.