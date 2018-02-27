Poughkeepsie schools closed Wednesday due to school shooting threat

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Poughkeepsie City School District will be closed Wednesday due to a school shooting threat, officials announced Tuesday night.
A message from the Superintendent was sent out to families and posted to their website. The closure was prompted by a social media post regarding the threat of a school shooting.
The threat, along with dozens of others in the week following the deadly shooting in Florida, are all being taken seriously. Both the police department and FBI are investigating.
A Message from the Superintendent:
Dear Poughkeepsie City School District Staff Members and Families:
The Poughkeepsie City School District is aware of a recent social media post regarding the threat of a school shooting at Poughkeepsie High School. Please be assured every threat is taken seriously. Immediate action has been taken. We are working closely with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the FBI. The appropriate authorities are actively investigating this issue with the highest priority. The safety of our staff and students is our number one priority. Out of an abundance of caution, please be advised, the Poughkeepsie City School District will be closed on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
