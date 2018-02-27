One dead in Harlem collision; driver arrested on suspicion of DWI: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — One person was killed after a car collided with a box truck in Harlem Tuesday, officials said.

Police said a Mercedes was travelling north on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near West 129th Street and collided with a double parked box truck around 4:29 a.m. The driver of the truck was making deliveries and was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The passenger, a 35-year-old man, appeared to die of cardiac arrest at the hospital, police said.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, suffered a broken nose in the crash. Police have arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.