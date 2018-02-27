NYPD sergeant charged after resisting sheriff’s arrest, attempting to flee: police

BROOKLYN — A police sergeant faces charges after being arrested by an NYC sheriff after attempting to flee, the NYPD said Tuesday.

NYPD Sgt. Anthony Peters, 46, was arrested Monday around 2 p.m. after an incident near Montague Street and Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn Heights, according to police.

He faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct, police said.

The arrest came after a sheriff asked Peters, who was allegedly double parked, to move his vehicle.

Peters refused and attempted to drive away, at which time the sheriff tried to arrest him, police said.

The sergeant was eventually arrested.