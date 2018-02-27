Mother, stepfather accused of beating 10-year-old girl daily, tried to cover up her death

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Investigators say a mother and stepfather beat a 10-year-old girl for months and staged a scene in their home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

An autopsy indicates Marrissa Kennedy was a victim of battered child syndrome whose injuries including bleeding on the brain and a lacerated liver.

A state police affidavit indicates 33-year-old Sharon Carrillo and 51-year-old Julio Carrillo took turns beating her, once breaking a mop handle on her ribs.

The Carrillos told police that they punished the child by forcing her to kneel on a tile floor and hold her hands above her head while they whipped her between 10 and 15 times with a leather belt. They said they chose the tiled kitchen floor so it would hurt more.

The affidavit indicates the couple told police the girl fell in the basement but later acknowledged trying to cover up the beatings that led to her death.

The Carrillos were charged with murder on Monday and are due in court Wednesday in Waldo County. It’s unknown if they have a lawyer.