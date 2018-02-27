NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Man arrested after girl, 8, is shot in the head in Brooklyn: Police

Posted 6:51 AM, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:00AM, February 27, 2018

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested after an 8-year-old girl was shot in the head in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

The girl was injured on Flatlands Avenue near East 83rd Street. (Shirley Chan/PIX11 News)

The child was on Flatlands Avenue near East 83rd Street when she was shot around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Jermaine Larmon, 27, of Brooklyn, was later arrested, police said Tuesday. He faces charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

A witness spotted Larmon at a local hospital and notified officials, police said.

Police initially said they were searching for two men, but on Tuesday said no one else was being sought.

The girl was in a van stopped at a red light with several other children when shots were fired by a group of men fighting near a Popeyes, according to officials.

The 8-year-old was sitting behind the driver’s seat when she was shot in the back of the head, police said.

She was conscious, alert and talking when she was rushed to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.