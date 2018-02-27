Man accused of exposing himself on ‘A’ train in Manhattan

NEW YORK — Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself on the southbound Manhattan “A” train last week.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, on the train from the 175 Street subway station to the 34th Street subway station.

The man is described as bald, 45 to 60-years-old, wearing a dark green coat, and glasses.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.